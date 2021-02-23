Business

EnPro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $276 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.4 million, or $8.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.32 to $4.66 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion.

EnPro shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

