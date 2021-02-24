Sykes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The outsourcing company posted revenue of $450.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.4 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sykes expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $454 million to $459 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sykes expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $3.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion.

Sykes shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.