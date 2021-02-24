SiteOne Landscape: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The company posted revenue of $675.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $610.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.3 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

SiteOne Landscape shares have decreased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.