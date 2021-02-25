Business

Madrigal: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.82 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $3.82 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $202.2 million, or $13.09 per share.

Madrigal shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Resideo Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

CenterPoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

SeaWorld: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Celebrities

UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

Denbury: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service