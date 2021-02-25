Aclaris: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $51 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 million.

Aclaris shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen fourteenfold in the last 12 months.