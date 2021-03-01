Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, pleads guilty in corruption case

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles once portrayed itself as a victim in the burgeoning corruption scandal involving the UAW, but on Monday the corporation admitted its own role in paying millions of dollars in personal expenses for senior union officials.

It's a striking reversal that was years in the making.

From roughly 2009 to 2016, “one or more persons acting in the interests of FCA US agreed to pay and deliver and willfully paid and delivered more than $3.5 million in prohibited payments and things of value to officers and employees of the UAW,” said Chris Pardi, general counsel and corporate secretary for FCA-North America, who represented the company during Monday's federal court proceeding.

Those payments, funneled through a worker training center jointly overseen by FCA and UAW officials, covered meals, parties, clothing, golf and plenty of other goodies. FCA executives even paid off the $262,000 mortgage on the Macomb County home of the late General Holiefield, who had been a UAW vice president overseeing the union's Chrysler department, according to the feds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of Stellantis since the merger with Peugeot-maker PSA Group this year, pleaded guilty via Zoom in U.S. District Court in Detroit to one count of conspiring to violate the Labor Management Relations Act. The company agreed to pay $30 million and submit to an independent compliance monitor for three years. Sentencing is officially scheduled for June 21.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a news release that FCA is being held accountable for its actions:

“Through its participation in this conspiracy, FCA violated federal labor law and undermined the collective bargaining process and the faith of the UAW’s membership in their leaders. By seeking a $30 million fine and three years of oversight by a court-appointed monitor, we are holding FCA accountable and sending a message to other companies that these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”

The company responded to a request for comment on the plea by simply noting that it had pleaded guilty to the charge "in accordance with the agreement announced on January 27, 2021."

The company's admission of guilt is a significant change from its initial position, claiming previously that it was "a victim of illegal conduct by certain rogue individuals." The company has also asserted that the conduct did not have an impact on contract bargaining.

Sergio Marchionne, the late FCA CEO, had told employees in a letter at one point that he joined then-UAW President Dennis Williams in "expressing my disgust" at the alleged conduct, "which constitutes the most egregious breach of trust by the individuals involved."

Williams is one of two ex-UAW presidents, among 15 people convicted to date in the scandal.

Marchionne was never charged, but former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, when asked about that in recent months, would simply say that prosecutors do not charge or indict dead people. Marchionne, incidentally, also figured prominently in the ongoing case that General Motors filed against FCA, accusing it of corrupting the bargaining process in an effort to force a merger with GM. That case, which FCA called meritless, has been appealed after being dismissed at the federal district court level.

Prosecutors have long made it clear that they believed the company tried to influence contract bargaining by illegal payments encouraged by Alphons Iacobelli, the onetime lead labor negotiator for FCA. Iacobelli, who was among those convicted, had directed UAW officials to pay for personal expenses using credit cards from the worker training center connected to FCA.

The UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on East Nine Mile Road in Warren was part of the damage caused by the scandal. The building itself was put up for sale, although training of Stellantis workers may continue at that location.

The union, long a focus of the probe, is no longer under criminal investigation after the union, now with Rory Gamble as its president, reached a deal with prosecutors that allowed for an independent monitor and will give union members a chance to decide how top leaders are elected.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg has been asked for comment on FCA's plea.

Brian Keller, a union activist who works at the company's Quality Engineering Center in Auburn Hills, views the guilty plea in terms of the expense.

"I think it was cheaper for them to go ahead and admit the guilt than continue to cost themselves more legal costs,” said Keller, one of the plaintiffs in a now dismissed lawsuit that accused FCA and the UAW of colluding to pervert the bargaining process.

Just last week, Administrative Law Judge Charles Muhl also dismissed a similar complaint on the matter before the National Labor Relations Board. Keller said he was baffled by the judge's ruling, noting the breadth of criminal convictions in the case.

However, Keller is angrier at the union for what has transpired.

“I blame the union more because the union was designed to protect the membership," he said. "I expect this from the company. I didn’t expect (it from) our union," noting that former leaders had effectively been bribed to sell out the members.

Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, highlighted that sense of betrayal in why the UAW has been the dominant party in the public's perception of the scandal.

"It looks worse for the union because they betrayed the people who pay the dues," he said.

Still, when a company reverses itself so dramatically, it's notable, too.

Sometimes a company acts like the "dumbest perp on the most cliched cop show," proclaiming its innocence before eventually admitting to a portion of what it did, he said.

"If a company denies what it later admits, if it tries to wiggle out of what it actually did, when it finally admits to the wrongdoing, you have to wonder if their only regret is that they weren’t able to get away with it," Gordon said.

He described the fine of $30 million as miniscule for such a large company.

"I think a 30-cent fine would have been just as effective as a $30 million fine. A $30 million fine means nothing to Chrysler. It means that the cost of corruption is not that high. If they'd been fined $30 billion or $300 million they'd have some explaining to do to stockholders," said Gordon, who has said that the bigger problem for Stellantis is that the plea could be referenced by investors in the event of future lawsuits.