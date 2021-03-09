Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 12 cents at $6.5450 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 4.5 cents at $5.6150 a bushel; May oats advanced 6.75 cents at $3.94 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 7.25 cents at $14.3750 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.1987 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.75 cents at $1.3712 a pound; April lean hogs was up 1.38 cents at .8845 a pound.

