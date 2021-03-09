DXP Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.7 million, or $1.62 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

DXP Enterprises shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.