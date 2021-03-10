Pacific Ethanol: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sacramento, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.1 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $897 million.

Pacific Ethanol shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.28, climbing twenty-onefold in the last 12 months.