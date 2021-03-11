DocuSign: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $430.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $243.3 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $432 million to $436 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion.

DocuSign shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $225.22, more than tripling in the last 12 months.