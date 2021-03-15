Business

Ciner Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.7 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $392.2 million.

Ciner Resources shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Cheerleader’s mom accused of making ‘deepfakes’ of rivals

March 15, 2021 7:16 AM

Business

Select Interior Concepts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 15, 2021 6:59 AM

Business

Swiss police raid over hack on U.S. security-camera company

March 15, 2021 6:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service