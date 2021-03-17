Maryland lawmakers OK college athlete endorsement bill

Maryland lawmakers aren’t waiting on the NCAA or Congress to allow college athletes to earn money from endorsements.

The Maryland Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday. The House passed a similar measure earlier this month. The legislation still needs a final vote by the other chamber for lawmakers to send legislation to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act is named after the former University of Maryland offensive lineman who died in 2018 after suffering from heatstroke at a team workout. It would require athletic departments to implement guidelines to prevent, assess, and treat serious sports-related conditions.

Maryland would join several other states that have approved laws to allow athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness.

NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press this week he hopes the NCAA will have uniform national rules before next football season.

The NCAA is looking for help from Congress in the form of a federal law to prevent schools from competing under a hodgepodge of different regulations.