Kentucky Toyota plant produces 13 millionth vehicle

Kentucky's Toyota plant in Georgetown, the automaker's largest worldwide production plant, has built 13 million vehicles.

The RAV4 hybrid rolled off the line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant earlier this month, according to a release from the company. It was the 13 millionth vehicle built since the plant opened in Kentucky in 1988.

The plant produces Camrys and Avalons, and began building the RAV4, a compact SUV, in January 2020. The company said it has invested about $1.5 billion in the Kentucky plant since 2017.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown plant employs more than 10,000 people.