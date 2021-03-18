Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $87 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8 million, or 54 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $328.5 million.

Ampco-Pittsburgh shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.