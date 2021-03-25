Grains lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 12 cents at $6.1350 a bushel; May corn fell 8.75 cents at $5.4250 a bushel; May oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.7450 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 13 cents at $14.14 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .78 cent at $1.1960 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.3615 a pound; April lean hogs gained .83 cent at .9855 a pound.