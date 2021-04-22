Business

Old Dominion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THOMASVILLE, N.C.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $199.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.70.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Old Dominion shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 99% in the last 12 months.

