Northwest Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $40.2 million.

The Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $140 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.2 million.

Northwest Bancshares shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.