Avery Dennison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $209.5 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.80 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has climbed 79% in the last 12 months.