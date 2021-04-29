Mr Cooper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $561 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.3 million.

Mr Cooper shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.