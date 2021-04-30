Weyerhaeuser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $681 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period.

Weyerhaeuser shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has climbed 77% in the last 12 months.