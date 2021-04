Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $580 million.

Civeo shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.