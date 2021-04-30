LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.18.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.33 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has climbed 79% in the last 12 months.