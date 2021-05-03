Akoustis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 million.

Akoustis shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.