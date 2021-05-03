Itron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $519.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.3 million.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.70 per share.

Itron shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.