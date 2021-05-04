Business

Bunge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $823 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $5.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $12.96 billion in the period.

Bunge expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 per share.

Bunge shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

