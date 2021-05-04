Ingredion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $246 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.66. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

Ingredion shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.