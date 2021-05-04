Tetra Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $108.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.49. A year ago, they were trading at 46 cents.