LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $99.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.95.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $706 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566 million.

LGI Homes shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

