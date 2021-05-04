Business

Harsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CAMP HILL, Pa.

Harsco Corp. (HSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $135,000.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $528.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.8 million.

Harsco shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

National Retail Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 8:44 AM

Business

CB Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 8:42 AM

Business

Expeditors International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 8:42 AM

Business

Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 8:40 AM

Business

Jury selection begins in Benton lawsuit against county

May 04, 2021 8:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service