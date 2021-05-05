Blucora: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.04 per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $278.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Blucora expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to $1.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $249 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $844 million to $867.5 million.

Blucora shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5.5% in the last 12 months.