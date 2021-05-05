Rocket Companies sees $2.7B first quarter profit

Detroit-based Rocket Companies, the parent of Quicken Loans, enjoyed a strong start to the year with $2.7 billion in net income, or profit, during for the first quarter.

Those earnings, reported late Wednesday afternoon and off of $4.5 billion in total revenue, were slightly below Rocket's fourth-quarter 2020 results, although well above its first quarter 2020 performance of $99 million in net income off $1.3 billion in revenue.

"We had an excellent start to the year," Rocket CEO Jay Farner told Wall Street analysts.

Rocket has been earning record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic because of low interest rates, high mortgage refinancing activity and a home purchase frenzy taking place across much of the country.

However, the overall U.S. mortgage market is forecast to slow 14% from last year's near record activity as interest rates start rising, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Quicken Loans is the nation's No. 1 mortgage company based on overall volume.

“With strong demand and limited inventory, home values recently reached record levels and are growing at the strongest pace in 15 years," Rocket's Chief Financial Officer Julie Booth said. “This trend translates directly into higher transaction value and revenue per unit for Rocket Mortgage."

She added, "With home values increasing, many homeowners are also taking advantage of the equity in their homes to consolidate debt or fund home improvements through cash-out mortgage refinancings.”

Farner said the quarter was Rocket's best ever for home purchase mortgages. The online lender's traditional strength has been in mortgage refinancings, which are forecast to slow industrywide this year as mortgage interest rates edge up.

Rocket went public last summer and is made up of multiple Dan Gilbert companies, with Quicken Loans the biggest.

Rocket Companies' stock closed at $22.80 Wednesday, or 26% higher than its debut in August.