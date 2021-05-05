Highway 20 over North Cascades reopens

The scenic Highway 20 over the North Cascade Mountains has reopened to traffic.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Allende said vehicles started showing up around 7 a.m. Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported. By opening time six hours later, 77 cars were in line.

The transportation agency tweeted Tuesday morning that crews were finishing final repairs on the 37 miles of road from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley.

The North Cascades Highway closes annually in late fall or winter because of snow for the safety of drivers and maintenance crews. Last year it closed on Nov. 16.

The snow clearing started April 5 and typically takes four to six weeks, according to state transportation officials.

“There’s a real sense of pride in what those workers have done in that period of time to get things open for everyone,” Allende said.