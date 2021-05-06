Papa John’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $511.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.6 million.

Papa John's shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.