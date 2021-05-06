Business

Johns Hopkins plans to boost minimum wage to $15 an hour

The Associated Press

Johns Hopkins plans to boost the minimum wage at its university and health system to $15 an hour.

The institutions announced the increase that affects more than 6,000 workers in the state on Thursday. Together they are the largest private employer in Maryland. The increase also affects about 300 workers at Hopkins’ All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The changes takes effect July 1 for university workers and on Jan. 1 for health system employees. They come ahead of the 2025 target date for statewide adoption of a $15 minimum wage for businesses with at least 15 employees.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Hopkins officials don’t expect the increase to impact tuition or hospital rates and that budgetary savings and additional sources of revenue will cover the $9 million cost.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

U.S. Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 8:57 AM

Business

Domtar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 8:56 AM

Business

Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 8:44 AM

Business

Colony Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 8:44 AM

Business

Sunoco LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 8:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service