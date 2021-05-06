Tribune Publishing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tribune Publishing said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $175 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $685 million to $695 million.

Tribune Publishing shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.