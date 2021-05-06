Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $926.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.7 million.

Sally Beauty shares have risen 88% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.