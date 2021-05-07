Parts distributor building Kentucky facility, adding 80 jobs

A distributor for after-market truck, trailer, bus and engine parts is building a new facility in Kentucky and expects to create 80 full-time jobs.

PACCAR Parts' $52.2 million distribution center will be in Louisville Riverport Authority's Phase 5 development, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced.

The company is a division of the Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. The company makes light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF names.

Officials broke ground on the facility Thursday. It is the company's 19th parts distribution center and is expected to be in operation next year.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority previously approved an agreement that can provide up to $500,000 in tax incentives.