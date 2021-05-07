PFSweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Friday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $78 million in the period.

PFSweb shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 67% in the last 12 months.