US Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Monday reported a loss of $24 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

US Foods shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.