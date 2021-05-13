Natural Gas Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $394,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period.

Natural Gas Services shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 63% in the last 12 months.