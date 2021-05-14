Atyr Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $3.71.