Kemp extends Georgia gas tax waiver due to pipeline outage

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks to board an airplane Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Ga. Kemp announced he was suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel through Saturday to give price relief following a pipeline outage. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday ordered that state taxes on motor fuels remain suspended for another week to offset higher prices after a computer hack shut down the Colonial Pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia.

The state collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon. Kemp initially suspended taxes through Saturday, but now taxes will be suspended through May 22. The Republican said he wanted to provide price relief from increasing fuel prices because of the outage.

Kemp’s executive order also extended the waiver on weight limits and driving times for tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations and warned against price gouging.

“I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend,” the governor said in a statement.

Empty gas stations remained widespread Friday in northern Georgia. Alpharetta-based Colonial said it has restarted service to all points along its pipeline, but said it could take days for supply to normalize.

Gas prices in Georgia were averaging $2.98 a gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. That's a 23-cent jump since last week.