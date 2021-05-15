Kansas company to pay $15,000 for unsolicited telemarketing

Genesis Health Clubs in Wichita has agreed to pay $15,000 in civil penalties and fees for making unsolicited telemarking calls to consumers on the Kansas do-not-call registry.

The consent agreement with Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc. also enjoins the company from further violations of state and federal consumer protection laws, the Kansas Attorney General's Office said in a news release Friday.

The judgment was approved Thursday by Judge Mary Christopher in Shawnee County District Court.