Hostess Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $26.7 million.

The Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.3 million.

Hostess Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 85 cents per share.

Hostess Brands shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.