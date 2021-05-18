Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Business

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.92. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

Freightcar America shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sixfold in the last 12 months.

