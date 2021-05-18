Arcadia Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Davis, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $828,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $3.84.