Business

Arcadia Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Davis, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $828,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $3.84.

  Comments  

Business

Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 18, 2021 7:38 AM

Business

Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 18, 2021 7:38 AM

Business

Atlas Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 18, 2021 7:38 AM

Business

Tenax Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 18, 2021 7:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service