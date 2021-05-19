Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July dropped 27 cents at $6.8375 a bushel; July corn lost 17 cents at $6.4625 a bushel; July oats was fell 7 cents at $3.54 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 43.25 cents at $15.3975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .57 cent at $1.1682 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .43 cent at $1.3740 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained .93 cent at 1.1065 a pound.

