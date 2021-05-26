E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $92.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $318.1 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $343 million to $350 million.

E.l.f. Beauty shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.65, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.