Ulta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $230.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $11.50 to $11.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.8 billion.

Ulta shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $329.18, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.