How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Friday, ending the week higher for the first time in three weeks.

Investors took in stride a report showing that a closely watched measure of inflation came in somewhat hotter than expected last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly.

Salesforce.com rose 5.4%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting solid results for its latest quarter. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,204.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.81 points, or 0.2%, to 34,529.45.

The Nasdaq rose 12.46 points, or 0.1%, to 13,748.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.10 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 321.61 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 277.75 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.70 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.04 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 3,922.97 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 860.46 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 294.12 points, or 14.9%.